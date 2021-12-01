15,260 houses sanctioned for district

NASHIK: Under the ambitious scheme of Ramai Awas Gharkul, which completes the dream of Scheduled Castes and Neo-Buddhists to build their own house, the state government has given approval for the purpose of building 1.36 lakh houses in the state.

The state government has approved the target of 1,13,571 households in rural areas and 22,676 households in urban areas for the financial year 2021-22, presented by Social Welfare and Justice Minister Dhananjay Munde. In it, 15,260 houses have been sanctioned in Nashik division.

Under Secretary, Department of Social Justice To Ahire has decided to approve the proposal in this regard. “To fulfill the dream of economically weaker families of Scheduled Castes and Neo-Buddhists to have their own home, we are trying to give the benefit of this scheme to everyone who is eligible through Ramai Awas Yojana”, said Mundhe. Dhananjay Munde also said that in the future, this objective will be further enhanced and there is no shortage of funds for this scheme.