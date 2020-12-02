1,507 tourists visit in 10 days

<p>NASHIK: The Nandurmadhyameshwar Bird Sanctuary, the first ‘Ramsar’ site, and Bird Sanctuary in Maharashtra was reopened for tourists on November 20. As many as 1,507 tourists have visited the bird sanctuary in just 10 days. Only a few minutes and a limited number of tourists are allowed on the way to the tower to prevent Covid-19 spread. Currently, more than ten thousand birds are staying in the sanctuary, and as the cold wave intensifies, the number of migratory birds, including domestic and foreign birds, will increase. </p>.<p>From October to March, tourists flock to see the rich biodiversity of 536 species of aquatic and terrestrial plants, eight species of mammals, 265 species of birds, 24 species of freshwater fish, and 41 species of butterflies. However, due to the outbreak of Covid-19, tourists were not allowed to enter.</p><p> As per the demand of tourists and practitioners, bird watchers, and researchers, the wildlife department has opened the doors of the sanctuary from November 20. As soon as the opportunity for bird watching got opened, more than 300 tourists visit the sanctuary on Saturdays and Sundays, while 70-80 tourists visit the sanctuary on regular days.</p>.<div><blockquote>As there are more than 10,000 birds arrived, tourists are coming for observation. Regular sanitation and safe intervals are observed. It is planned that there will be only ten tourists at a time on the observation tower. </blockquote><span class="attribution">- Ashok Kale, in-charge Forest range officer</span></div>