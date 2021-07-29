1500 candidates appear for interviews
Recruitment in NMC health dept
Jeetendra Sapkale

NASHIK: A total of 1500 candidates appeared in two days for the interviews conducted for the recruitment of 350 posts in the health department of the Nashik Municipal Corporation in view of the possible third wave of Covid-19. Barring western Maharashtra and Konkan, candidates from all over the state attended the interviews and showed their readiness to work.

Eligible candidates have once again turned their backs on interviews for the posts of Physician and Medical Officer. Considering the potential third wave, the administration has made preparations regarding oxygen beds, oxygen supply and stock of medicines.

