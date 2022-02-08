150 charging stations to come up at Nashik

NASHIK: Nashik city is taking several steps to preserve the environment and aim at sustainable development. Similarly, Polaris Renewable Solutions Private Limited has decided to install 150 electric charging stations in Nashik City. The first station has already been commissioned, and the company is providing free charging services at this charging point till February 15. Corporator Sameer Kamble inaugurated this charging point yesterday by charging electric vehicles.

Kamble stated such points will aid in city development. Nashikities are shifting to electric vehicles due to increasing pollution and rising petrol and diesel prices. As a result, the city will witness an increasing need for electric charging stations in the coming days. Thus, Polaris company took the initiative to build charging stations across the city.

Pushkar Panchakshari, Director, Polaris, said the company will install 150 charging points by March end. The points shall be commissioned in all the main areas of the city. Through these points, the company aims at creating the first charging point network in the state.

Currently, the number of charging points in the city is less. Therefore, citizens don’t prefer electric charging vehicles while buying a vehicle. Therefore, it is important to set up charging points in the city to prevent pollution and motivate people to buy electric vehicles. The entire Polaris team, including Swapnil Tajanpure, Kuvar Gujral, Shreyas Padhye, Nilesh Zambare, were present at the occasion.