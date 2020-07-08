15 PDS shops sealed for black marketing

NASHIK :

The district supply office has ordered the sealing of 15 public distribution shops (PDS) for alleged rampant black marketing of food grains during ongoing lock down imposed to contain the novel corona virus disease (COVID-19) spread. Besides revoking their licenses, a fine to the tune of Rs 24,000 has been recovered from these shopkeepers after receiving complaints against these shopkeepers.

The crackdown has hit hard illegal traders who were seeking an opportunity in this period of crisis. The crackdown included 6 shops in Nashik city and taluka, 3 in Malegaon, 2 in Yeola, one each in Dindori, Igatpuri and Trimbakeshwar talukas. A fine of Rs 24,000 has been recovered from them and their PDS licenses have been revoked.A lockdown was imposed on March 23 across the country, including Maharashtra, to prevent corona infection.

It was decided to distribute food grains to the ration card holders for the three months of April, May and June so that the poor would not face hunger during the crisis.After surveying those who do not have ration cards, five kg of rice is being distributed for free through the ration shops. Tur and gram pulses are also being distributed to each beneficiary.

However, even in this time of crisis, complaints were being received by the DSO against some fair price shop owners who were allegedly indulged in black marketing of food grains meant for the poor. After receiving complaints in this regard, the district supply department raided and sealed 15 shops in the district and revoked their licenses.