1.5 lakh students to participate

NASHIK: The National Achievement Survey (NAS) examination will be held in 350 schools in the district on Friday, as the tussle between the education department and teachers over the Diwali holidays has not been resolved yet. As about one and a half lakh students of classes V, VII, and X will be participating in the examination, primary and secondary schools have been ordered to continue regularly from November 11 to 13.

The examination will be conducted by the State Council for Educational Research and Training, Pune (SCERT). There are 1,042 secondary schools in the district. There are 3,263 primary schools of Zilla Parishad and 663 primary schools of private educational institutions. There are 58,195 students in class X. The students of classes V, VII, and X will solve papers in Mathematics, Science, and Sociology. For this, the secondary education department has decided to start the school regularly from November 11.

Primary schools will also start from this day. These schools are closed from October 25 to November 10. Therefore, there is no confusion about primary school holidays, said Primary Education Officer Rajiv Mhaskar.