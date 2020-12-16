1.5 inches of water at 7-feet

<p><strong>NASHIK: </strong>A trial bore was taken by Nashik Smart City on Monday evening near Ramkund (Ahilya Devi Kund) to search for a live water source in the Godavari river basin. Social activist Dewang Jani informed that 1.5 inches of water was surfaced at a 7-feet drill. In a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Nashik Smart City Project, it was decided to take trial bore near Ramkund. </p>.<p>Accordingly, the work of digging the borewell was started. Surprisingly, during the trial bore, 1.5 inches of water was surfaced at just 7-feet. Jani also said that it was clear that the live water source in the Godavari river basin was in good condition.</p><p> As per the decision taken at the Smart City meeting, he demanded immediate removal of cement-concrete from Ramkund and other remaining 12 ponds without any delay. The concrete is being removed by JCB for the past two days. A total of five ponds are to be deconcretised. Among them, Anamika and Dashwamedh were deconcretised before the monsoon.</p>.<div><blockquote>A trial bore was taken by Nashik Smart City last evening near Ramkund (Ahilya Devi Kund) to remove the remaining concretization and to search for a live water source in the Godavari river basin as suggested in the 2016 GSDA report. During the trial bore, near Ramkund, the Smart City authorities noticed a live water stream at 7-feet.</blockquote><span class="attribution">- Dewang Jani, Goda lover</span></div>