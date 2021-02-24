15 cyclists cover 600 km in 40 hours

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: Various activities are being conducted in Nashik city to promote and strengthen the cycling movement. It was against this backdrop that the 600-km long distance cycling brevet was organised. As many as 19 riders comprising 18 male and one female, had registered for this competition. </p>.<p>The 600-km lomg distance journey was set as Nashik-DhuleNashik 300 km, Nashik-Ghatandevi-Igatpuri-Nashik 100 km and Nashik-Ghargaon-Nashik 200 km. It was mandatory to complete each phase within the stipulated time. Those riders who could not complete the race had to face elimination. Pushpa Singh, the only female rider, accepted the 600- km challenge. </p><p>Also, male cyclists Vishnu Adke, Sanket Bhanose, Lukesh Bhongade, Dattatray Ghumre, Madan Kahandal, Kunal Khairnar, Ganesh Kumar, Ganesh Lohar, Atharv Lohar, Ashok Nanir, Chinmay Navale, Raj Nirbhavane, Akshay Pawar, Santosh Pawar, Jitendra Rathod, Ramdas Sonawane, Sanjay Wagh and Ritesh Yeole participated in cycling. </p><p>Eight out of 19 riders qualified for the Super Randonneur (SR) title after completing the ride. SR’s special medal comes from France. The medal is presented to the rider who completes 200, 300, 400, and 600 kms distance on time in a calendar year. The whole event was challenging and tough. On the way to Dhule, the headwinds (the wind blowing in the opposite direction) bothered everyone. All 19 cyclists reached Dhule covering 152 kms in time. </p><p>Every rider had to face some difficulty, challenge besides headwinds, hot conditions in the afternoon, bad road, tough Chandwad and Chandanapuri Ghat, ups and downs, cold at night, tired body tiredness. Everyone had formed their own group. They were helping each other and riding. All cyclists participating in Brevet are required to follow safety rules. </p><p>Such as wearing a full time helmet and reflector jacket, putting lights on the back and front of the bicycle in the dark, cycling on the side of the road, running one after the other. Vishnu Adke, Hitendra Rathod, Chinmay Navale and Madan Kahandal all had to leave the ride midway as they were physically suffering after covering 250-400 kms. </p><p>The other 15 riders completed the distance successfully. The organiser of this ride and President of Nashik Randoniers, Dr. Mahendra Mahajan himself was coming to the control point and was boosting the morale of the riders. Chandrakant Naik, Prakash Wagh and Yashwant Mudholkar performed well in this event. President of Nashik Cyclists Foundation Rajendra Wankhede and team appreciated and congratulated everyone.</p>