15 Cr approved for development work

NASHIK: The efforts of MP Hemant Godse bore fruit as Rs 15 crore have been approved for the development work of Sant Nivruttinath Maharaj Samadhi Mandir and adjacent area in Trimbakeshwar. Under Central Government’s PRASAD (Pilgrimage Rejuvenation And Spiritual Augmentation Drive) Scheme, the government provides funds for renovating pilgrimage sites in India to provide a relishing tourism experience.

By providing Rs 15 crore for this temple, the scheme has touched Rs 52 crore mark; invested in temples and religious sites’ renovation. Nashik’s Trimbakeshwar is famous throughout the country. As Rs 15 crore will be invested in developing this temple and surrounding areas, the temple will witness a new look altogether. The Warkari sect has expressed satisfaction over the development and renovation works.

Trimbakeshwar is one of the 12 Jyotirlingas in the country, and devotees from various states visit this place for various religious functions. Even though the devotees flock to this temple in huge numbers, the facilities are inadequate compared to the devotees’ population. Therefore, MP Hemant Godse has requested the Centre to provide funds for this temple. Two years ago, the Central government sanctioned Rs 37 crore under the ‘PRASAD’ scheme for Trimbakeshwar.

Various development works are under progress through these funds. However, the Warkari sect requested MP Hemant Godse for funds to renovate and kickstart development works for Sant Nivruttinath Maharaj Samadhi Mandir. Godse forwarded their request to the Central Government, and the Tourism Ministry sanctioned Rs 15 crore for this scheme.