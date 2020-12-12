14,480 seats vacant for the third round

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: The schedule for the third round of the Class XIth Central Online Admission Process, which is being implemented in various 60 junior colleges in the municipal area, has been announced. After two rounds in the city, there are now 14,480 seats available for the third round. </p>.<p>After about 8,140 entries received in the first round of Class XIth admission process, the Supreme Court stayed the Maratha reservation. As a result, the second round got delayed for a long time. However, while instructing the Maratha students to get admission from the open category, the state government gave a green signal to the admission process again from 26 November and started the process for the second round.</p><p> About 2,650 students have secured their admission in the second round. A total of 10,790 admissions have been secured, and now, 14,480 seats are available for the third round. In order to get admission to these seats, students have been given an opportunity to change the order of preference of colleges along with filling up part one and two of the online admission application till Dec 12. However, the Department of Education has instructed the guidance centers and secondary schools to certify the applications of the students within the stipulated time.</p>