1400 tribals get ration card for first time

<p><strong>NASHIK: </strong>For the first time since Independence, 1,400 tribals from Surgana tehsil of the district were distributed with ration cards by the government on Monday. The tribals celebrated the moment as soon as they received the ration cards. The necessity of ration cards was largely felt during the Covid-19 period by the tribal community as their means of subsistence were highly affected even though the free foodgrains were being distributed to the non-ration cardholders. </p>.<p>At that time, the Shram jeevi Sanghatana (labour union) initiated talks and demanded that the tribals should be given ration cards or foodgrains. Citizens from villages like Kathipada, Galbari, Borpada, Hanumantpada, Galpada, Udyamala, and Karanjul in Surgana tehsil have been deprived of ration cards since Independence. </p><p>The tribals were in dire need of a ration card to get foodgrains from the fair price shop under the public distribution system during the lockdown, but most of them had to refrain from subsidized and free foodgrains due to lack of ration card. On this backdrop, the labour union had taken initiative to make available ration cards for the people of Surgana tehsil.</p><p>However, the taluka administration delayed the issuance of ration cards, so on the day of Human Rights Day, on December 10, the union had staged a sit-in agitation at the Surgana tehsildar’s office with the tribal people, their families, and domestic animals like hens, goats. Taking immediate notice of this, ration cards were issued to 1,400 tribals. Union members Bhagwan Madhe, Raju Raut, Dinesh Misal, Devidas Chaudhary, Shriram More, Madhukar More, Kiran More, and Dinesh Pawar among others, took special efforts.</p>