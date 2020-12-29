Deshdoot Times

1400 tribals get ration card for first time

Tribals from Surgana tehsil were distributed with ration cards
1400 tribals get ration card for first time
Geetika Sachdev
Nashik
ration card
COVID-19
Tribals
Surgana Tehsil
Subscribe now to get unlimited access

We're glad you're enjoying Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live. Login and subscribe to continue reading this story.

Already a user? Login

Related Stories

Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com