Deshdoot Times

14 goats killed in a wild animal attack

APMC announces aid
14 goats killed in a wild animal attack
Jitendra Sapkale
Nashik
Niphad taluka
14 goats killed
Subscribe now to get unlimited access

We're glad you're enjoying Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live. Login and subscribe to continue reading this story.

Already a user? Login
AD

Related Stories

No stories found.
Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com