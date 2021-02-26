14 goats killed in a wild animal attack

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: Fourteen goats were killed and nine others injured in a wildlife attack at Thetale in Niphad taluka. The incident took place at midnight on Rajaram Tulshiram Shewre's goat farm here, informed Sunil Mahale, a forest ranger from Vinchur. </p>.<p>Rajaram Sheware works as a farm labourer near Shahu Shinde's residence at Thetale in Niphad taluka. As a side business, he started goat farming in the fields. The area was compounded to protect it from wildlife. In this barn, goats and some other animals were kept on the side of the barn as usual. Meanwhile, at midnight on Thursday, wild animals entered the goat herd and attacked 14 of the 40 goats, killing them, while nine other goats were seriously injured in the attack.<br><br>As soon as Rajaram Shewre hearing the sound of animals, he informed nearing farmers and villagers and they immediately rushed to the spot. At Vinchur, forest ranger Sunil Mahale Talathi SP Dharak inspected the spot and gave panchnama.</p><p><strong>Loss of Rs 1.5 lakh</strong></p><p>The farmer has suffered loss of about Rs 1.5 lakh in this incident. It has caused financial crisis to the farming family. They have demanded compensation from the government. Survana Jagtap, chairperson of the market committee, inspected and personally announced financial assistance of Rs. 21,000 and Rs. 25,000 from the market committee.</p>