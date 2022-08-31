14 days judicial custody to Chavhanke

The venal officer was produced before the court on August 27, and the court remanded him to CBI custody till August 30. Chavanke was again produced in court after the CBI custody ended yesterday. Now, he has been remanded in judicial custody for 14 days.

Meanwhile, Goods and Services Tax Department Superintendent Chandrakant Chavanke demanded a bribe of Rs 8,000 to resume the suspended GST registration of a businessman.

When the complainant contacted the Mumbai office of the CBI Anti-Corruption Division and lodged a complaint over the phone, a team of the CBI Anti-Corruption Division reached Nashik immediately under the guidance of Deputy Inspector General of Police Rajesh Pradhan.

After contacting the complainant, the officials laid a trap at the office of the Goods and Services Tax Department of the Central Government in New Nashik. Superintendent Chavanke was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 8,000.