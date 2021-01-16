14 birds injured, one dies on Makar Sankrati

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: The number of bird injuries that occur every year on Makar Sankranti has come down significantly this year. But still, 14 birds were injured by the nylon manja, while one pigeon died. The incidents took place at different locations during the day. </p>.<p>This proportion is less than half, comparing to the last two years. On the day of Makar Sankranti, more than twenty five birds get injured every year. However, the crackdown on nylon manja sellers and police surveillance this year helped to prevent mishaps. </p><p>Pigeons, heron, and owls were each injured in Cidco and Pathardi Phata areas of the city. Indian kite and pigeons were treated at the veterinary hospital in the Ashok Stambh area. A pigeon and owl were reported injured in the Deolali Camp area. While a grey heron, which migrated to the Anandavalli area, got injured due to manja while heading to Nandurmadhyameshwar or Gangapur dam. </p><p>Bird lover Anil Mali brought this matter to the notice of the sanitary staff of the Municipal Corporation. A total of 14 birds were injured. This number got reduced this year. This year, only eight birds were rescued during the day, said Vaibhav Bhogle of the Eco-Eco Foundation. Also, only seven birds were admitted at a veterinary hospital, out of which a pigeon died due to blood loss during the day, said veterinary medical officer Dr. Sandeep Pawar.</p>.<p><strong>Injured birds</strong></p><ul><li><p>Grey heron (1)</p></li><li><p>Indian Kite (1)</p></li><li><p>Ibis (2)</p></li><li><p> Owl (3) </p></li><li><p>Koyal (1)</p></li><li><p>Pigeon (5)</p></li><li><p>Bat (1) </p> </li></ul>