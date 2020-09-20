1387 new cases in district

<p><strong>NASHIK : </strong></p><p>Nashik city as well as district are witnessing spike in Coronavirus cases. A total of 1387 new patients have turned positive in past 24 hours on Saturday. </p>.<p>With this, the pandemic tally of the district has mounted to 62507. On the other hand, 2040 new suspects have been admitted in a single day. As 16 patients have succumbed to the virus, the death toll has increased to 1155.<br></p><p>Of the total reports received, 879 patients have turned positive from the city. With this the tally of infected patients in the city has increased to 42766. Positive cases found from many city areas. <br></p><p>On the other, 442 patients from rural parts of the district have turned positive. With this the number of infected in rural parts has jumped to 15992.</p><p>While 47 new patients have turned positive in Malegaon. With this the pandemic tally here has climbed to 3380. On the other, the number of non-native patients has risen to 369.<br></p><p>As 1066 patients in the district have got cured of Covid-19, the number of those recovered has moved up to 51261 with a recovery rate of 82.01%.</p>