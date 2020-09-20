1387 new cases in district
1387 new cases in district

Tally mounts to 62507

Gaurav Pardeshi

NASHIK :

Nashik city as well as district are witnessing spike in Coronavirus cases. A total of 1387 new patients have turned positive in past 24 hours on Saturday.

