13610 street vendors to benefit in city

NASHIK: The PM Street Vendor’s AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi), a centrally run scheme to empower street vendors by not only extending loans to them, but also for their holistic development and economic upliftment, has greatly benefited the vendors in Nashik city and loans worth Rs. 14.19 crore have been disbursed to 13,610 small vendors, hawkers and peddlers.

The scheme has become a major support for those whose livelihoods were disrupted during the pandemic. Under the PM SVANidhi scheme, so far 27.33 lakh applications have been received and altogether 14.34 applications have been sanctioned. 7.88 lakh loans have been disbursed so far. Under the scheme, the government will provide a loan of Rs. 10,000 to street vendors. After receiving this amount, they will be able to start their business.

The centrally sponsored scheme was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 1, 2020. Under this scheme, loans are made available to all the needy vendors. The scheme will benefit street vendors, vegetable vendors, fruit vendors, roadside vendors, hawkers and peddlers. The loan is provided in the form of subsidy with easy repayment installments.

The government launched the Street Vendor Self-Reliant Fund Scheme, which will help these people resume work. The main objective of this scheme is to make these people self reliant and empowered. So that they do not have to face any difficulties or turn to the borrower to start the business. With all these factors in mind, the central government has launched the PM SVANidhi scheme. Under the scheme, street vendors are not required to pay any interest on the loan. Under this scheme, lending institutions get guaranteed collateral based on the portfolio. You do not have to provide any security to get this loan. That means you don’t have to mortgage anything.

NMC leads in country in issuing Letter of Recommendation

Not only in the state but also in the country, Nashik Municipal Corporation is in the forefront in issuing Letter of Recommendation (LoR) for loans and so far 36,000 recommendations have been made. Of these, more than 13,000 vendors have received loans. If the loan amouit of Rs 10,000 is repaid within a year, the concerned vendor can get the loan again. Till now 1878 vendors in Nashik city have made regular refunds. Many have taken a loan of Rs 20,000 as a top up loan.

Loan process

Loans are given to roadside vendors in urban, semi-urban or rural areas as well as hawkers, vendors, peddlers for business growth. Loans up to Rs 10,000 for one year is given by nationalized banks without any guarantee. The online method is used for this. There is a facility to apply from PM SVANidhi portal and all the process is done online. The mobile number of the seller concerned should be linked to Aadhaar and only after verification can the concerned get loan.