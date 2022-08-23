133 corporators again in Nashik?

However, as the Supreme Court decided to keep the decision regarding the ward composition ‘as it is’, the Nashik Municipal Corporation's corporators will again be elected as per the three-member structure, and 133 corporators will be elected.

After the court’s decision, the discussion started that the Nashik Municipal Corporation election will be held in October. When the Maha Vikas Aaghadi government was in power in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray decided to cancel the four-member ward structure of the BJP and form a new three-member ward structure. In Nashik Municipal Corporation, the number of members increased from 122 corporators to 133 according to the new structure. Even ward reservations were announced as per the new structure.

The final voter list was published after preparing the draft voter list. All the systems of corporation started working together for elections. After the transfer of power in the state, the state cabinet decided to cancel the three-member ward structure and make it a four-member ward. However, the decision has been postponed by the court. The effect of this decision on Nashik’s political status will become clear in the coming days.

In the meantime, the four-ward structure is being opposed by all the parties except BJP. As the election of Nashik Municipal Corporation could not be held, the corporation is under the administrative rule. In Nashik, 133 members will be elected from 44 wards.