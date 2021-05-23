1319 patients recover, 1222 new cases

Nashik: Eventhough the number of recoveries have increased to 358171, the recovery rate of the district and the city has recorded at 94.61% and 96.64% respectively. Nashik city as well as the district is witnessing drop in Coronavirus cases.

A total of 1222 new patients have turned positive in past 24 hours on Saturday. With this, the pandemic tally of the district has mounted to 378575. Altogether 1319 patients in the district have got cured of Covid-19 in last 24 hours.

As 58 patients succumbed to the virus, the death toll has increased to 4338. Of the total reports received, 456 patients have turned positive from the city. With this the tally of infected patients in the city has increased to 216858. Positive cases surfaced from many suburb areas.

On the other hand, 726 patients from rural parts of the district have turned positive. While 40 new patients have turned positive in Malegaon. On the other, with no addition of new cases, the number of non-native patients has remained unchanged at 5081.

In the meantime, the strict lockdown imposed by the district administration will be relaxed from midnight on Sunday and permission has been given to resume operations of industries and market committees with conditions from tomorrow, Monday (May 24). However, the lockdown imposed by the state government till June 1 will continue and citizens should abide by it.

Coordinated efforts have reduced the number of patients, said District Collector Suraj Mandhare. After the strict lockdown for a 11-day longer period, the lockdown restrictions in Nashik are easing from Sunday midnight. During the restriction period, all essential services, including medical stores, hospitals and other services listed under the category will continue to function like before.