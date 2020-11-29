13000 plots registered for grapes export

Nashik: Close to 13000 plots have so far been registered in Nashik district for export of grapes to foreign countries including European Union. In order to boost grape exports as well as for export to European countries, the export of chemical-free grapes is registered under the ‘GrapeNet’ system of APEDA.



Registration of exportable vineyards has been made mandatory for the 2020-21 season. For this season till November 25, 14733 plots have been registered from the state out of which 12993 vineyard plots have been registered from Nashik district alone.



The Horticulture Department has appealed to the grape growers to contact the Regional Office of the Agriculture Department and register and renew within the stipulated timeframe.



The math of grape production was shattered last year due to untimely rains. Grapes are a major source of foreign exchange for the country. In the year 2019-20, 193000 metric tons of grapes were exported. Out of this, the country had earned more than Rs 2,176 crore in foreign exchange.



When exporting agricultural products, there are certain criteria based on the size of each country's grape seed, weight of the bunch of grapes, sugar content and most importantly the degree of pesticides. Following these criteria, Indian grapes made their mark in European countries.



Registration of vineyards



2014-15: 28,000



2015-16: 29,000



2016-17: 32,000



2017-18: 38,000



2018-19: 43,172



2019-20: 32,592



2020-21: 14733 (Nov 25, 2020)





GrapeNet software system of APEDA



GrapeNet integrates all stakeholders in the supply chain of grapes export, namely the farmers, state government horticulture departments, the testing laboratories, Agmark certification department, The phyto-sanitary department, pack houses, exporters, and APEDA. The software can be easily used - anywhere, anytime, 24 by 7, by all authorized stakeholders. Finally and most importantly, APEDA can trace details of the consignment right up to the plot level.