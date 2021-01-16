1300 healthcare workers to get vaccinated today

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: A total of 1300 health care workers will get vaccinated at different hospitals in the district today (Jan 16). The nationwide launch of the COVID vaccine is scheduled today, and the district has received 43,440 doses of COVID vaccine under the programme. </p>.<p>A total of 5200 health care workers will get vaccination a week. Meanwhile, the district administration has completed all the preparations for the vaccination programme, and a control room has been set up to monitor the programme. In the first phase, a total of 35,493 health workers will get vaccinated. </p><p>A total of 19,548 health workers will be vaccinated in the first phase as two doses of a single company are required to be administered. They will be given a second dose after 28 days. A task force has been constituted to monitor the programme. </p><p>The district administration has set up a total of 13 booths in the district as well as in the city. Police personnel and home guard personnel will be deployed outside the booths. Tehsildar and block development officers will monitor the programme in the rural area.</p><p><strong>Three separate cells for vaccination</strong></p><p>Special arrangements have been made for three-tier rooms for vaccination at booths. The first room is the waiting room. Health workers will receive the vaccination in the second room. The third room will be for vaccine observation. The beneficiary will be stopped for half an hour after the vaccination. All these rooms are properly ventilated.</p>