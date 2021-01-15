13 vaccination centres finalised

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: The district administration has approved 13 Covishield vaccination centres in the Municipal Corporation and rural areas in the district. Earlier, it had planned to set up 16 centres.</p>.<p>For vaccination, revised 13 centres have been approved that include District Civil Hospital Nashik, General Hospital Malegaon, sub-district hospitals at Kalvan, Niphad, Chandwad and Yeola, Indira Gandhi Hospital Nashik, urban health centres at new Bytco Nashik, JDC Bytco Nashik, Camp Ward Malegaon, Nima Malegaon, Ramjanpura Malegaon and Soygaon, Malegaon. </p><p>A total of 13 vaccination centres have been set up in the Municipal Corporation and rural areas. Nashik district has received as many as 43,440 doses of the Oxford COVID-19 vaccine, Covishield, from the Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) on Wednesday.</p>