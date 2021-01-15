13 health providers, 16 PHCs get Kayakalp award

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: The District Civil Hospital, Nashik has bagged the first prize of Rs 50 lakh in the state and Kayakalp award for providing efficient healthcare services in the wake of the pandemic. 13 health establishments and 16 primary healthcare centres (PHCs) also won this prestigious honour. </p>.<p>The Kayakalp award is given by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to healthcare providers. In this connection, through the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare of the central government, 13 health institutions in our district have been honoured with the Kayakalp award through audiovisual conferencing. </p><p>District Collector Suraj Mandhare, on behalf of the district administration, has congratulated the entire healthcare system of the district for its outstanding contribution towards the implementation of better healthcare services. The Kayakalp award was presented on the backdrop of the Corona pandemic in the presence of Union Health Minister Dr Harshvardhan Mishra. </p><p>State Health Minister Dr Rajesh Tope from Mumbai and District Civil Surgeon Dr Ratna Ravkhande, Additional District Surgeon Dr K R Shrivas, Medical Officer Dr Anant Pawar, along with Health Department officials and staff, were present online from the District Civil Hospital. </p><p>While congratulating the health system in the district, District Collector Mandhare said that the Health Department was awarded for the services provided by them in the Financial Year 2019-20. The District Civil Hospital, Nashik has bagged the first prize of Rs 50 lakh in the state along with the Kayakalp award. Malegaon General Hospital has been honoured with a cash prize of Rs 20 lakh. </p><p>Sub-district hospitals of Malegaon, Kalwan, Chandwad, Trimbak, Yeola, and Niphad apart from rural hospitals of Peth, Nandgaon, Ghoti, Lasalgaon, Umrane, and Igatpuri have also been awarded Rs One lakh each. The award was also presented to 16 primary health centres (PHCs) in the district. This is a matter of great pride for the district, said District Collector Mandhare. It is also commendable that the health system is working very well and with proper coordination during the Corona period, he added.</p>