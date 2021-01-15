Deshdoot Times

13 health providers, 16 PHCs get Kayakalp award

District Civil Hospital bags first prize in State
13 health providers, 16 PHCs get Kayakalp award
Geetika Sachdev
Nashik
district civil hospital
Primary health centres
Kayakalp Award
Subscribe now to get unlimited access

We're glad you're enjoying Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live. Login and subscribe to continue reading this story.

Already a user? Login

Related Stories

Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com