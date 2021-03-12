1.25 lakh clay Shivlings created

<p><strong>DEOLALI CAMP</strong>: As per the orders issued by the Cantonment Board and district administration, all the temples remained shut given the pandemic. On the occasion of Mahashivratri, the devotees were unable to worship Lord Shiva. However, generating a unique style of worshipping, they created 1.25 lakh Shivlings using red clay, hoping to end the current epidemic soon. </p>.<p>The women of the area, including Maa Nandini, the head of Shri Durgashakti Dhyana Kendra, made these Shivlings with a unique belief that God will end all the problems. Maa Nandini will immerse them after worshiping them properly. </p><p>She used the red clay of Anjaneri mountain to make these beautiful Shivlings and give a holy touch to them. By chanting and reciting Shivastostra, Shivsmaran, Mahamrityunjaya Mantra, Rudrabhishek, etc., these Shivlings got completed. </p><p>About 125 women from the area participated in the making of the structures. Dnyaneshwar Godse informed that they created the Shivlings for stopping the floods and earthquakes that will hit the earth in future. </p><p>"Lord Shankar is a very kind and naive deity. If we worship the lord properly, the whole world will get benefitted." - Maa Nandini Gauri</p>