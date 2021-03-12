1.25 lakh clay Shivlings created
Deshdoot Times

1.25 lakh clay Shivlings created

A unique style of worshipping
Geetika Sachdev
Nashik
Mahashivratri
Anjaneri
1.25 clay shivlings
Shri Durgashakti Dhyana Kendra
Subscribe now to get unlimited access

We're glad you're enjoying Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live. Login and subscribe to continue reading this story.

Already a user? Login

Related Stories

No stories found.
Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com