1246 schools in the district to be reopened

NASHIK: The education department has issued guidelines to start Class VIIIth to XIIth in Covid free villages of the state for the academic year 2021-22. As a result, the way is clear for the reopening of the schools in 1246 Covid-free villages of Nashik district. The schools in many villages in 15 talukas of the district can be started. This includes the highest number of 143 Covid free villages in Baglan, followed by 142 in Peth, 132 in Kalwan, 131 in Dindori, 112 in Igatpuri.

The lowest 28 Covid free villages are from Sinnar and Surgana tehsils. Considering the declining number of patients an important decision was taken. In the meantime, school closures, especially in rural areas, had led to an increase in educational losses, child labour and school dropouts.

Although the school education department has decided to start Classes VIIIth to XIth due to school closures, the schools can be started in the respective villages where Covid-19 has not been found for at least one month.

Covid free villages in the district