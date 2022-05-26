124 forest rights claims pending in district

NASHIK: As the administration sanctioned 33,072 forest rights claims in the district, 76,372 hectares of forest land was allotted to the beneficiaries. The sanctions are inclusive of collective and individual claims. Meanwhile, the administration has rejected 20,554 claims due to technical reasons. At present, only 124 forest rights claims are pending in the district.

After the pandemic’s fear subsided, the district administration once again took the initiative to settle the cases of forest rights claims. The officials are contacting beneficiaries and collecting incomplete documents to complete the procedure. The district-level committee has received a total of 53,750 claims to date. These claims include 52,749 individual and 1,001 collective claims.

The committee approved 32,252 individual claims and 820 collective claims. District level committee has rejected 33,072 claims due to incomplete documents and technical reasons. These cases include 20,373 individual and 181 collective claims. Apart from these cases, 124 claims are pending with the administration, and the hearing of these cases has been completed. Beneficiaries are yet to receive the certificate of allotment of forest belts.