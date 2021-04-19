12,000 vaccine doses left

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: Around 12,000 doses of both Covishield and Covaxin are currently left with the medical health department of Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC). Due to this, the city is likely to witness a shortage of vaccines in the next few days. NMC received 2,03,850 doses of Covishield from the state government. After administering 2,01,208 doses to citizens, only 2642 doses remain behind. </p>.<p>Health workers were given a total of 29828 doses. 22590 doses were given as the first dose, while 7238 as the second dose, while frontline workers were given a total of 14016 doses. Of them, 11,112 doses were given as the first dose, while 2904 doses as the second dose. 47552 doses were given to those above 60 years. 46,362 were given as the first dose, while 1190 as the second dose and 67101 doses were administered to citizens at private places.</p><p>Of the total of 36760 Covaxin doses, 26693 doses were administered, and only 10064 doses are left. 1299 doses were administered to health workers. Of them, 1217 doses were given as the first dose, while 82 as the second dose. </p><p>Frontline workers were given a total of 748 doses. Out of these, 732 were given as the first dose, whereas 16 as the second dose. A total of 1928 doses were administered to those in the age group of 45-60 years. Of them, 1845 doses were given as the first dose, while 74 the second dose.</p>