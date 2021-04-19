Deshdoot Times

12,000 vaccine doses left

12,000 vaccine doses left
Sandip Chavan
Nashik
NMC
12,000 doses left
Shortage of vaccine
Subscribe now to get unlimited access

We're glad you're enjoying Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live. Login and subscribe to continue reading this story.

Already a user? Login

Related Stories

No stories found.
Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com