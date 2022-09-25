12 players of Nashik in Maharashtra team

NASHIK: The list of Maharashtra team’s selected players for the 36th National Games was announced recently, and 12 players of Nashik Water’s Edge Boat Club will represent Maharashtra team at the 36th National Games. The event is scheduled in Ahmedabad from September 29 to October 12, 2022. Also, boat club coach Shiv Chhatrapati awardee Ambadas Tambe has been appointed as the team’s coach.

Under the guidance of Tambe, the pre-championship training camp of these players is in progress since September 10 at the boat club. The players practice in the morning and evening sessions, and the team will leave for the championship on September 26. Prakash Mate, the founder president of the boat club and former mayor, visited the training camp and congratulated the athletes.

While wishing the players, Tambe said the players of Nashik have created a distinct identity in the rowing field and always secure a place in the Maharashtra team based on their performance, hard work, and determination. He expressed that the people of Nashik are proud of these players, and these players will definitely win medals in this tournament as well.

Vikrant Mate, Kakad, Bhamre, Kadam Kaka, Ramesh Mate, Khairnar, Sunil Patil, Milind Kadam, Pratap Deshmukh, Pooja Jadhav, Rahul Kakad, Prasad Jadhav, and others were present at the occasion.

Selected players