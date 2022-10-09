12 killed after private bus hits truck, catches fire

Nashik

At least 12 passengers were killed and 21 others injured when a private bus going to Mumbai from Yavatmal collided with a truck on the Nashik-Aurangabad road at Hotel Mirchi Chauphuli on early Saturday morning and caught fire, authorities said.

All those who died were charred, making identification a major challenge, Municipal Commissioner Dr Chandrakant Pulkundwar said.

There were 40-45 passengers on the bus which was operated by Chintamani Travels. The truck was headed to Aurangabad from Dhule. Initially, 11 bodies were found in the bus. Another body was later discovered from under a seat.