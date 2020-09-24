1,176 new cases identified in district

<p><strong>NASHIK :</strong> </p><p>Nashik city as well as district are witnessing spike in Coronavirus cases. As 1,176 new patients have turned positive in district in past 24 hours on Thursday, the pandemic tally has risen to 68,829.</p>.<p>On the other as 2,310 patients in district have got cured of Corona, the number of those recovered has moved up to 60,298.</p><p>Of the total reports received, 745 patients have turned positive from the city. With this the tally of infected patients in the city has climbed to 46,843.</p><p>On the other, 374 patients from rural parts of the district have turned positive. With this the number of infected in rural parts has gone up to 17,991, while 40 new patients have turned positive in last 24 hours in Malegaon. With this the pandemic tally here has reached 3,565. On the other, the number of non-native patients has increased to 430.</p><p>As 24 patients including 10 from NMC limit have succumbed to the virus, the death toll has increased to 1,249. On the other, number of suspect patients is rising.</p><p>A total of 1,871 new suspect patients have been admitted in past 24 hours. Among them, 1,723 are from city, 16 from district civil hospital, 86 from rural parts of the district and are under home quarantine, 29 from Malegaon and 16 from Dr Vasantrao Pawar medical college hospital.</p>