1.14 lakh antigen

<p><strong>NASHIK :</strong></p><p> In view of rising number of Corona patients in Nashik city, it has been decided to conduct 3,000 antigen and RT-PCR tests daily. More patients are being detected following increase in number of tests since July.</p>.<p>A total of 1.13 lakh tests were conducted in the city till September 3. The first Corona patients had been found in Nashik city on April 6, 2020. Following relaxation in lockdown rules in June, the number of patients were rising fast and daily count had been increased to 100-150.</p><p>Thereafter daily count had risen above 200 in July. The count has now been reached 700. Initially, 100 RT-PCR tests were conducted daily. It had then increased to 500. The number of antigen tests was then increased to 2500 per daily from 100.</p><p>Nashik Municipal Corporation has increased the number off RT-PCR and antigen tests. Over 40,000 tests had been conducted in city till July 31. A total of 9,441 patients had been turned positive in them.</p><p>Over 73,000 tests have been conducted later and 18,186 new patients have been found. A total of 27,627 patients have been turned positive during 1.13 lakh tests conducted till date in city.</p>