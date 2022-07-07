11 Deputy Collectors to act as Returning Officer

NASHIK: Although it is not clear when the Nashik Municipal Corporation elections will be held on the background of OBC reservation and pandemic situation, all types of works are being done at the administrative level as well as by the State Election Commission.

At present, work is underway to resolve the objections on the draft voter list. The State Election Commission has directed all the Municipal Commissioners in the state to appoint a Deputy Collector level officer for each of the four to five wards except Mumbai.

Accordingly, it is becoming clear that for a total of 44 wards in Nashik Municipal Corporation, about 11 Deputy Collector level Returning Officers will be required.

Secretary of the State Election Commission Kiran Kurundkar has issued a special order yesterday (July 6) and sent a list of instructions to all the Municipal Commissioners in the state as well as the concerned officials. There will be one such Returning Officer for ten to fifteen wards for the general election of BMC.

For the general elections of other Municipal Corporations in the state, there will be one such Returning Officer for four to five wards. In the general election of the Municipal Corporation, the Municipal Commissioner will appoint officers not less than the rank of Deputy Collector as the Returning Officer.

Similarly, the Returning Officer should not be a local resident of the district and the officer should not have been working in the same post for the last three years and should not have been appointed in the concerned district for more than the last four years.