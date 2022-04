Deolali Camp: A total of 11 coaches of Pawan Express derailed around 03:15 pm while it was passing by Lohashingwe, near Lahvit. The train departed from Igatpuri Station and was about to reach Nashik Road Railway Station. However, it got derailed at Mohamal Vasti, Lohashingwe. One person died, and 10 got injured in the accident. As per the prime facia information received from railway sources, the medical team has been sent on the spot for medical emergencies.