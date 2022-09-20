11 children rescued by police

NASHIK: Shramjeevi Sanghatana had demanded to rescue the children being forced into child labour and punish the child abusers after the death of the minor shocked the whole taluka. According to their demand, Parner and Sangamner police conducted a joint search operation on September 18 and rescued 11 children. These children have been reunited with their parents.

Names of the rescued children are Arjun Devram Gavit (age 10, Ghoti), Vitthal Shantaram Kirkire (age 11, Harsul), Arjun Ratilal (age 16, Murambi), Arjun Gopal Dive (age 13, Harsul), Gotya Kalu Vagh ( Age 8, Kanchangaon), Pooja Bhagwan Wagh (Age 10, Ghoti), Ravi Kalu Wagh (Age 11, Kanchangaon), Ganesh (Age 16, Trimbakeshwar), Kiran (Age 17, Aswali Station), Abhi (Age 10, Aswali Station), and Gyanoba (Age 13, Ghoti). All these children were handed over to their parents at Ghoti Police Station in the presence of Assistant Police Inspector Dilip Khedkar.

After the death of girl Gauri Agiwale, entire Maharashtra was shocked after citizens realised that the tribal children of Katkari settlement of Ubhadevadi in Igatpuri taluka were being sent to Ahmednagar district for child labour and other works, and these children were being physically tortured.

After torturing Gauri, slapping her, and injuring her throat, the suspected thugs left the injured girl at her parents’ door and fled. Sanjay Shinde, Sunil Wagh, and Gokul Hilam of Shramjeevi Sangathana admitted the girl to Ghoti Rural Hospital and later to District Civil Hospital, Nashik. However, the minor succumbed to her injuries.

Shiv Sena leader Neelam Gore, Chitra Wagh, opposition leader Ambadas Danve, Vivek Pandit of Shramjeevi Sanghatana, MLA Hiraman Khoskar, former MLA Nirmala Gavit, and district planning committee member Gorakh Bodke spoke to the administration and demanded immediate action to safeguard the lives of these children. Accordingly, the police launched a search operation in this regard.

Children from the primitive Katkari settlement of Ubhadevadi in Igatpuri taluka were taken by the city’s shepherd community and the adjoining district to feed and tend the sheep. They lured parents of minor children with liquor, sheep’s child, or money.

Meanwhile, Vivek Pandit of Shramjeevi Sanghatana, along with Shiv Sena leader Neelam Gore, Chitra Wagh, and opposition leader Ambadas Danve, former MLA Nirmala Gavit, and MLA Hiraman Khoskar demanded a thorough investigation, and police were successful in rescuing the minors.