10th-12th exams to be conducted offline

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: The state has imposed a night curfew as the prevalence of Corona has increased. In many places, schools and colleges have been closed again. However, parents, students should not have any confusion about the 10th-12th exams. Board examinations will be conducted regularly and offline, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education clarified.</p>.<p>The written examination of the board will start in two months and the state board is preparing for that. There is no need to assume that the impact of the Covid-19 outbreak will be felt on this test. Even before the Corona crisis, the board has conducted the 10th-12th supplementary examination offline. Therefore, the regular examination which will be held in the month of April-May will be offline, explained the Chairman of the Board, Dinkar Patil. <br><br>About 30 lakh students appear for the 10th-12th board exams every year. This year too, all the students' exams will be held offline. Basically, the 10th standard examination is a secondary school certificate examination, while the 12th standard higher secondary certificate examination. Therefore, it is impossible to take this exam online. He also said that the state board has no plans to conduct the board exam online.<br><br><strong>Students registered for board exams so far</strong><br><br>10th: About 16.42 lakh<br>12th: About 12.73 lakh<br><br><strong>Total: 29.15 lakh</strong><br></p>