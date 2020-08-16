1,086 new cases detected in district

NASHIK :

Nashik city as well as district are witnessing spike in Coronavirus cases. A total of 1,086 new patients have turned positive in past 48 hours on Sunday. With this, the pandemic tally of the district has crossed 24,000 mark and has surged to 24,457.

On the other, 814 new suspects have been admitted in single day on Sunday. As 13 patients have succumbed to the virus, the death toll has increased to 689.

Of the total reports received, 625 patients have turned positive from the city. With this the tally of infected patients in the city has crossed 16,000-mark and has moved up to 16,381.

Positive cases are found from New Nashik, Satpur, Peth Road, Indiranagar, Nashik Road, Panchavati, Upnagar, Wadala Road and Old Nashik areas.

On the other, 196 patients from rural parts of the district have turned positive. With this the number of infected in rural parts has risen to 5,918.

They are from Sinnar, Yeola, Surgana, Vani, Vinchur, Ravalgaon, Igatpuri, Pimpalgaon Baswant, Umrale, Nandgaon, Trimbakeshwar, Deolali Camp, Bhagur and Ghoti, while 64 new patients have turned positive in Malegaon in past 48 hours. With this the pandemic tally here has increased to 1,971. On the other, the number of non-native patients has risen to 187.

As 1,351 patients in district have got cured of Covid-19, the number of those recovered has gone up to 18,931.

On the other, number of suspect patients is rising. A total of 841 new suspect patients have been admitted in past 24 hours.

Among them, 610 are from city, seven from district civil hospital, 169 from rural parts of the district and are under home quarantine, 36 from Malegaon and 19 from Dr Vasantrao Pawar medical college hospital.