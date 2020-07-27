108 ambulance serves 8,410 Covid emergencies so far

JEETENDRA SAPKALE

NASHIK :

The state-run Maharashtra Emergency Medical Service (MEMS) 108 ambulances have served a total of 8,410 Covid-19 emergencies so far in the period starting March 20 to July 22, 2019.

“We were dealing with Covid-19 suspected cases since March though lockdown was in place. A total of 8,410 patients were served by 108 ambulances in the district so far.

Among them 3,768 are community means high-risk patients, while 2501 were suspected and 2,141 patients who were dropped at their homes after they were discharged, informed Dr Ashwin Raghamwar, zonal manager, Nashik zone, BVG Maharashtra Emergency Medical Services.

“As per order by the District Collector we have kept our 25% ambulances ready to serve Covid-19 cases. A total of 18 ambulances are assisting patients. Currently, the district has a total of 46 ambulances including 11 Advanced Life Support (ALS) and 35 Basic Life Support Ambulance (BLS)”, he added.

“On the backdrop of Covid-19 outbreak, a training was given to our ambulance drivers and staff. A workshop was organised for this. Company is providing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits, masks and sanitizers to the staff.

We are sanitizing each ambulance after serving each patient. We are taking every care to prevent spread of Coronavirus and to ensure safety of our staff, Dr Raghamwar also informed.

Besides this, the non-Covid emergencies included assisting pregnant women who had gone into labour. A total of 2,325 women were assisted between March 1st to June 31st, 2020.

In the same period 619 persons who were injured in vehicular accident, 11 cardiac emergencies, 153 person who injured in assault, 24 persons who received burn injuries, 144 persons who injured after they fell, 259 cases related to poisoning, four related to electrocution, 19 related to mass casualties, seven persons who committed suicide and 1661 other cases were also assisted, he stated.

Launched in 2014 as part of a state government initiative with the Health department and operated by BVG India Ltd, the toll-free emergency medical services can be accessed anywhere in Maharashtra.