107 GBMs, approval to 3000 subjects

For five years in a row, power remained in one hand. After getting an absolute majority, the BJP gave a chance to Ranjana Bhansi, a senior corporator from Panchavati for the first two and a half years, and Satish Kulkarni, a senior corporator from Central Nashik, in the second term.

In the five years from 2017 to 2022, a total of 107 general body meetings (GBMs) have been held in Nashik Municipal Corporation and 3036 different subjects have been approved. 10 GBMs were adjourned.

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena ruled Nashik Municipal Corporation for five years from 2012 to 2017. MNS got its first mayor from the city in the form of senior corporator Adv Yatin Wagh. In the second term, Ashok Murtadak, a senior corporator from Panchavati, was elected as the mayor. After this, in the elections held in 2017, while MNS was expected to perform even brighter, the party fell behind and only five of its corporators got elected.

In the 2017 elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party was in power in the state, but after Fadnavis, who was the Chief Minister, promised to adopt Nashik, the people of Nashik voted overwhelmingly to his call and handed over power to the BJP. NMC was under the control of BJP for the last five years. Meanwhile, on March 14, 2017, Ranjana Bhansi became the mayor.

During her first two and a half years, a total of 36 GBMs were convened, four of which were adjourned, and during Bhansi’s tenure, a total of 1611 different issues were approved by the GBM. Similarly, on 22nd November 2019, senior corporator Satish Kulkarni became the Mayor.

During his tenure, a total of 41 GBMs were held and four meetings were adjourned. During his tenure, there was a Covid crisis of about 2 years, which led to many general meetings being held online. During Kulkarni’s entire two and a half year tenure, 1475 issues were approved by the GBM.

Work until the last day

“We have succeeded in fulfilling the promises made by the BJP in the 2017 elections, local leaders of the party have claimed that we have fulfilled the ‘adoption’ statement made by former Chief Minister Fadnavis. Meanwhile, March 13 was the last day of the mayor’s post. As a result, a day before an Administrator came to power, Union Minister Kapil Patil was invited by the BJP in Nashik to inaugurate a logistics park worth about Rs. 1000 crore and a Namami Ganga project worth Rs 2000 crore.

Assurance fulfilled

Nashik was adopted by the then Chief Minister Fadnavis. It is being claimed on behalf of Bharatiya Janata Party that it has fulfilled promises in its full tenure. The city bus service, which has been pending for the last several years, has been started through the Municipal Corporation. So the citizens are getting good response. Similarly, BJP is also claiming that development works worth around Rs 10,000 crore will be done in Nashik through various schemes of the Centre.

It is being said that if the vacant plots of NMC are developed and projects like Logistics Park, IT Hub, Namami Ganga etc. are started, the face of Nashik will change and besides providing employment to the locals, it is said that thousands of crores will be added to the NMC’s income.

116 Standing Committee meetings

In the last five years, a total of 116 meetings of the Standing Committee of Nashik Municipal Corporation were held. In this, 31 Standing Committee meetings have been held in the first year, 23 in the second year, 20 in the third year, 20 in the fourth year and 22 in the last year. For the last two years, BJP’s Ganesh Gite has been the Chairman of the Standing Committee.