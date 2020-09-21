1,061 new cases added

On the other as 1,400 patients in district have won battle against the viral disease, the number of those recovered has increased to 54,601.

Of the total reports received, 595 patients have turned positive from the city. With this the tally of infected patients in the city has jumped up to 44,406.

On the other, 429 patients from rural parts of the district have turned positive. With this the number of infected in rural parts has gone up to 16,814, while 29 new patients have turned positive in last 24 hours in Malegaon.

With this the pandemic tally here has reached 3,449. On the other, the number of non-native patients has increased to 394.

As 17 patients including eight from NMC limit have died, the death toll has reached 1,190.