104 push-ups in one minute

NASHIK: Thirteen-year-old Aditya Parag Patni has created a record and established a name for himself in the International Book of Records and World Book of Records by completing 104 push-ups in just one minute. He has smashed the previous record of 93 push-ups in one minute.

Aditya is the son of Dr Kajal Paras Patni, President of the Geet Yoga Fitness Academy. He has established a name for himself after days of hard work. Aditya is the first teenager to create such a record at a young age and has smashed all the previous records. He is a student of Nirmala Convent School and works as an aerial sports trainer at Geet Yoga Fitness Academy.

His achievement has been forward for entry in the Guinness World Records and is currently under process. He has received praises for his achievement that resulted from continuous hard work and persistence.