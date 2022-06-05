1,031 wildlife counted in Nashik division

NASHIK: For the first time in the history of wildlife, a total of 15 trap cameras and seven CCTV cameras were installed in the Mamdapur forest area, while seven scaffoldings were erected, on the occasion of Buddha Purnima. These cameras were installed at 15 water bodies and live cameras on five water bodies. The data collected from both the sanctuaries show that a total of 1,031 wild animals and birds were spotted.

Under the guidance of deputy forest conservator (East) Nashik Umesh Wavre, assistant forest conservator Manmad DR Sujit Nevse, and with the help of area officer, Yeola, Prof Akshay Mhetre, the cameras were installed in Mhamdapur Blackbuck Sanctuary.

In Kalasubai Wildlife Sanctuary under guidance of ACF Ganesh Randive conducted the wildlife census with help of RFO Amol Ade and Forester Ravindra Sonar. In this 492 wild animals and birds were spotted at Mhamdapur and 539 were counted at Kalasubai Wildlife Sanctuary.

The cameras were installed at Bhulegaon, Rahadi, Mamdapur, Pimpalkhute Budruk, Rajapur, Somthanjosh, Pimpalkhute Teesre, Jaydare, Aherwadi, and Kusmadi reserve forest area. A variety of animals and birds like peacocks, hyenas, antelopes, mongooses, owls, and others were filmed near the water ponds with the help of these cameras. While, leopards, foxes, monkeys, Muntjac and other wild species were spotted at Kalasubai.

On a full moon night, the moon shines brightly and increases the likelihood of wildlife sightings. Due to the pandemic, the traditional Buddha Purnima census wasn’t conducted in the past two years. As a result, this year, the Nashik Wildlife Department gave advance permission to nature lovers to visit some of the sanctuaries at night on scaffolding and towers with the help of forest rangers.

Mhamdapur Blackbuck Sanctuary

Peacock - 110

Hyena - 10

Bengal Fox - 10

Wild boar - 92

Indian Wolf - 11

Indian Porcupine - 4

Blackbuck - 105

Indian Owl - 3

Other Birds - 141

Nilgai - 3

Mangoose - 5

Kalasubai Wildlife Sanctuary