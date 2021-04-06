10,000 new cases added in four days

<p><strong>NASHIK :</strong></p><p>A total of 10040 new Covid-19 patients have been added to the city in the last four days and 11 deaths have been reported.</p>.<p>Due to the rise in new patients, the reserved beds in Covid hospitals have been occupied and it is difficult to get the ventilator beds. On the backdrop of this, Nashik Municipal Corporation has started to reserve beds in private hospitals. On Monday, 72 more beds have been reserved. With this, the number of reserved beds has been increased to 5,000. It has come to light that only nine beds have been vacant in the Covid hospital till 5 pm on Monday.</p><p>Nashik district is in the fourth position in terms of the number of Covid-19 patients. The Covid-19 infection rate is highest in the NMC limit in the district. On Sunday, the highest 3,072 new cases have been found. The pandemic tally in the city has gone up over 1.24 lakh and 1177 deaths have been reported. The number of active patients has reached over 18,069. Of them, over 70% of patients are staying under home quarantine.</p>