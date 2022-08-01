10,000 labourers employed under MGNREGA

Even though July was full of rains, the works under MGNREGA still received a decent response from the labourers. Therefore, the administration is planning various works for the labourers. At present, 1,993 works are in progress in the district under this scheme. These include 1,785 works at the gram panchayat level and 208 at different system levels. Mainly, the works include tree plantation, orchard planting, goad shed construction, road paving, construction of toilets, etc. Various labourers have got wage employment under this scheme.

During the summer season, the turnout of labourers under this scheme increases as they get rightful wages. However, there were speculations that the pace of MNREGA work will slow down as the same labourers return to agriculture during monsoons. Nonetheless, more than 10,000 labourers are attending MNREGA works in July. Looking at the response to MNREGA works, the administration is emphasising on proposing more works.