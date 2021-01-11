10,000 health workers to be vaccinated on Jan 16

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: The State government will administer Corona vaccine doses from January 16 to health workers in the state who are fighting against the virus. On the backdrop of this, Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has made preparations to give doses to around 10,000 health workers working in government and private hospitals in the city. After a dry run for Corona vaccination, doses will be administered to a total of three crore health workers across the country in the first phase. </p><p>A total of 2,076 health workers in municipal and government hospitals and 8,000 private health workers will get vaccinated on January 16. The arrangement for this has been made at five centres in the city. After giving doses to health workers in the first phase, doses will be given to municipal, town council, and police personnel in the second phase. Earlier, a dry run of Corona vaccination had been conducted in the state two days ago. In it, the officials had given information to the health workers about the vaccination method.</p>