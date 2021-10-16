10,000 devotees seek blessings

DEOLALI CAMP: A total of 10,000 devotees took blessings at Shri Renuka Mata Mandir, Bhagur, in Navratri. The devotees brightened up the 9-day vibrant festival with their presence and devotion. Due to the pandemic, the temple remained shut in 2020 to curb the virus’s spread. Approximately 4,000 devotees took online blessings last year through a social media app.

Priestess Kavita Chingre helped devotees take blessings through her social media page last year. However, devotees still missed the feeling of praying in the temple early morning amid the incense sticks’ aroma. This year, as the situation eased up a bit, the state government opened up the temple gates for all the devotees. However, it issued some guidelines for the same.

The Cantonment Board of Deolali even cleaned the stepwell after years as various organisations had put forth this demand. The temple trust had even created an e-pass facility for the devotees with certain criteria to ease up the process for all. However, the devotees were allowed to enter the temple without the e-pass on the last day.

The temple was barricaded with bamboo sticks to regulate the flow inside the temple. Almost 25 policemen and women were deployed at the temple to ensure social distancing among the devotees. Any devotee without a mask was strictly prohibited from entering the premises. Only five devotees in the morning and five in the evening were allowed to attend the Durga Pooja.

Devotees who received both the vaccination doses, or had an RT-PCR test result (conducted within 72 hours), or an antigen test result (conducted within 24 hours) were allowed to enter the premises. They could only get the e-pass once they uploaded their documents online. Even though the board strictly prohibited vendors to crowd the temple road, many vendors still put up their stalls during the festivals in the evenings. From children to the elderly, everyone took blessings from the mata and wished for a troublefree life ahead.