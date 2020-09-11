1,000 cops contract virus in Nashik division

<p><strong>NASHIK : </strong></p><p>A total of 1,030 cops in Nashik division have been contracted Covid so far in course of their duties, while 10 succumbed to the viral disease.</p>.<p>The pandemic tally in division has reached 85,328. The first patient in district had found at Malegaon. Police security had tightened there following rise in number of patients.</p><p>Personnel from Nashik, Jalgaon and other districts as well as home guard jawans had been deployed there.</p><p>796 police personnel, 76 state reserve police force jawans, while 19 home guard jawans are among those who have been infected. Highest number of personnel are from Jalgaon.</p><p>They are 368, while 333 are from Nashik district. 242 are from Ahmednagar, whereas 29 are from Nandurbar district. So far Corona test of a total of 2,000 police officials and personnel was conducted, while 1500 personnel were asked to stay under home quarantine.</p><p>Of the total infected, 891 personnel got cured of the disease, while rest 149 undergoing the treatment.</p>