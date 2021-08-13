100 Model Ashram Schools soon in state

NASHIK: Many new changes are taking place in the teaching method. These schools need to undergo radical changes to meet the changing challenges of modern times. Therefore, it is necessary to reach out to the students through the school to bring new technologies and new dimensions in education. For this, out of the government ashram schools run by the tribal development department, 100 schools will be transformed into Model Ashram Schools, informed by Tribal Commissioner Hiralal Sonawane in a government press release.

According to him, a total of 499 government ashram schools are functioning under the Tribal Development Department for the educational development of tribal students in the state. The contribution of these ashram schools in the overall and quality development of the students is remarkable.

There are 30 projects under the department. Out of the ashram schools under each project office, 25% of the ashram schools will be selected as “ideal/model ashram school”. For this, the project officer can select the model ashram school under his project based on the given criteria.

