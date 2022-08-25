10-year-old leopard trapped

NASHIK: A 10-year-old leopard was trapped in a cage set up in Chadegaon Shivar near Nashik Road. It is said to be the biggest leopard ever caught. For the past few days, leopard sightings were increased in Samangaon, Chadegaon and Kotamgaon vicinities close to Nashik Road.

Similarly, a leopard was roaming in Chadegaon Shivar for the past few days. Because of the large amount of sugarcane cultivation in this belt, the leopard got a place to hide. As a result, there was panic among the residents as the leopard sightings increased.

Villagers had demanded from the forest department that a cage should be installed to trap the roaming big cat. In this area, there is a forest next to the farm of Ganesh Mankar who lives in the area, so there is a constant presence of leopards in the area.

An atmosphere of fear was gripped among the residents who were working for agriculture because of the frequent sightings of the leopard. As a result, after the forest department installed a cage in this area, the leopard was trapped in this cage yesterday.

Meanwhile, the residents who came to know about the trapping of the leopard gathered in large numbers to take a glimpse. The forest department says that the trapped leopard is the biggest leopard so far.