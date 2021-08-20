10 national awards to Nashik Chapter of ISTD

Among the three institutes of Gokhale Education Society which received the award were HPT College of Arts and Sciences, Dr. VM Suryavanshi, BYK College of Commerce Prin. Dr. Ram Kulkarni, and Nursing College’s Dr. Mohammad Hussain. In Individual Awards for Management, Soft Skills and Yoga - Ashok Deshpande, Dr. Dnyandev Chopde for Genetic Education and Social Awareness, Mrs. Leena Bhat for Information Technology and Higher Education, Dr. Sandhya Khedekar for Education and Women Empowerment.

Sarojini Upasani for dissemination of Nursing Higher Education Dr. Pravin Supe for research on diabetic medicine, Rajesh Khandekar for NGO of Information and Technology Department and Out-of-School Student, and Mrs. Anita Vyas was awarded for Positive Thoughts. The jury for the awards were Dr. Kothari, honorary Vice Chancellor, Narmada University, Dr. Jay Prakash Jadhav, Joint Vice Chancellor, Ghadghat Kutch University, Dr. Rajeshbhai Khajuria, National President, IQ-C and Dilip Desai, Regional Vice President, ISTD.