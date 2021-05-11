10 days’ strict lockdown announced in district

NASHIK: To control the spread of Covid19 infections, the district administration on Monday decided to impose a strict lockdown from May 12 to May 22. The lockdown will start at noon on May 12 and will end at noon on May 22. During the lockdown period, grocery stores will be open from 7 am to 12 noon for home delivery only and vegetable vendors can also sell their vegetables during this period.

There is no permission for citizens to step outside except for medical reason and strict action will be taken if the rules are violated, the district administration has informed. As the Covid-19 graph does not go down, ten districts in the state have announced a strict lockdown.

A meeting of the Disaster Management Authority was held on Monday at the district collectorate to decide over lockdown. District Collector Suraj Mandhare, Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Leena Bansod and Municipal Commissioner Kailas Jadhav decided to announce a strict lockdown for ten days.

What’s Open?

Vaccination centres will continue to open following all Covid related instructions.

Grocery stores, bakeries, sweet shops and similar shops as well as pet stores will be open from 7 am to 12 noon to provide home delivery service only.

Shopkeepers will arrange for the delivery of goods as per demand. Milk collection centres and home delivery milk distribution system will be allowed to collect milk and to sell it via home delivery from 7 am to 12 pm and to collect milk from 5 pm to 7 pm.

Home delivery parcel service of hotels, restaurants, eateries and liquor outlets will be open from 7 am to 12 noon and from 5 pm to 7 pm. Consumers will not be allowed to enter these establishments.

Shiv Bhojan Thali Kendra will be open from 10 am to 12 noon.

Food items will be distributed only by parcel. Consumers will not be allowed to sit there and eat.

Government fair price shops will continue as per the instructions given from time to time.

All Agricultural Produce Market Committees in the district will be closed. It will be the responsibility of the concerned Agricultural Produce Market Committee to make decentralized alternative arrangements available to the farmers for the sale of their agriculture goods.

All vegetable markets and weekly markets will be closed. It will be the responsibility of the local bodies to plan for a safe distance along the road and to set up a place for selling vegetables and fruits from 7 am to 12 noon. TheY will be permitted to sell vegetables and fruits from the mobile handcart only during the period mentioned above.

Other industries except pharmaceutical and oxygen production will continue their operations in situ only. The operators of these establishments should use minimum manpower and make lodging and boarding arrangements for this manpower in the workplace or nearby place.

Local inter-district, inter-state transport will continue as per government norms to keep the supply chain of industrial and other goods intact. Transportation of raw and manufactured goods can be continued. There will be permission for freight vehicles going from the Nashik district to other districts.

All types of construction activities will continue in situ only. The operators of these establishments should use minimum manpower and arrange lodging and boarding of this manpower at the workplace or nearby place.

Rapid antigen testing of all this manpower every ten days will also be mandatory.

Shops related to agricultural instruments and farm products will be open from 7 am to 12 noon.

20 persons maximum will be allowed to attend funeral rites and 15 maximum for subsequent rites later.

Private and public medical services, veterinary services will be allowed to continue their operations, at their regular time Medical stores and dispensaries as well as online drug services will be available 24 hours a day.

Banks, credit societies, post offices will be open from 9 am to 12 noon only for essential work for the citizens.

Online services should also be provided to the consumers.

Pre-monsoon development works and the works related to water supply and scarcity will continue.

What’s Closed?