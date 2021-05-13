10-day lockdown begins in the district

NASHIK: The 10-day lockdown imposed by the district administration to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the district began on Wednesday with police authorities strictly enforcing the restrictions. The city and rural parts of the district wore a deserted look in the afternoon. Police acted against those who were roaming without any reason.

The district administration announced a strict lockdown from May 12 to May 22 to curb Covid-19 spread, the danger of third wave and irregularity in the vaccination. The administration is working hard to break the Covid-19 chain. The restrictions have been made stricter. The city and rural police have a responsibility to ensure stricter implementation of the rules.

The police have set up 40 nakabandi points on all the main routes heading to Nashik city. Police personnel have been deployed there. After the lockdown began from 12 pm on Wednesday, police were stopping the vehicles in many parts and were checking them. As it was the first day of lockdown, police released many citizens after a warning to them.

Nakabandi points will be changed as per requirement, the police officials made it clear. Those citizens who were stepping out for emergencies were not being inquired. As no concessions will be offered, citizens have to follow the rules. Police took stern action against those moving for other reasons except medical emergency.

They acted against milk and vegetable vendors also. Check points have been set up on all eight routes heading to the district. 15 checkpoints have been set up at every taluka place. In addition, patrolling squads have been deployed in the areas of the respective police stations. Police refused many drivers to enter the district without an e-pass or a valid reason. In addition, they also took penal action against many.